This Tinted Mineral SPF Is Helping Me Put My Best Face Forward This Summer

I squeezed a quarter-sized dollop onto my hand and applied it all over my face. It absorbed within seconds, leaving behind a velvety matte sheen. (Pro tip: This also worked great as an SPF-infused makeup primer.) The lotion is free of synthetic fragrances and didn't really have a noticeable scent. It's also got Tula's proprietary cocktail of six types of prebiotics and probiotic extracts, which can aid in maintaining happy, balanced skin. I can't say yet if it's made a dramatic difference in my overall tone and texture, but the immediate results were decided filter-like. The coverage is extremely sheer, so my skin still looks like bare skin — only slightly more evened out.