This Tinted Mineral SPF Is Helping Me Put My Best Face Forward This Summer

I test out a lot of products for my job, but if there’s one thing I tend to hoard like crazy, it’s sunscreen . Not only is it a key step in my daily skin-care routine, but ever since I moved from Brooklyn to Miami, I find myself going through tube after tube. I’m not snobby about brands, but I do prefer mineral formulas since they tend to be friendlier to my oily, acne-prone skin. Plus, the zinc and titanium dioxide particles that physically block UV rays in mineral formulas feel a little less scary than the chemical-sunscreen ingredients that “work like a sponge” to soak up ultraviolet radiation before it has a chance to damage your skin. My latest fave: Tula’s lightweight mineral SPF lotion , which has become a runaway hit with me — and one I fully intend to slather on nonstop as I spend more time outside.