Update: After the immense success of the launch of the Scoop Neck and V-Neck styles, which have sold out all seven times they've been restocked over the last 6 months, True&Co. realized, based on the consumer data they received, that something was still lacking. So this week, the brand debuted the True Body Lift+, which is a no-wire, no-padding scoop neck bra made for D to DDD cup sizes. It's available for pre-order for $58, so if you've got a larger chest, you can finally get in on this buttery-soft bra that essentially feels like a second skin. But alas, it probably won't last forever if previous drops are any indication, so click ahead to shop it now. Do it for the girls.
This post was originally published on January 15, 2017.
The best bras are the ones that are so comfortable, you forget you're even wearing one. And while those come few and far between, lingerie e-commerce site True&Co. has launched a new style that promises to be just that. The brand's True Body collection, which consists of two patent-pending bras that feature a new no-sew technology with bonded seams and stretch recovery, takes the performance elements of sportswear and combines them with the fabric and feel of intimates.
That's right: This bra performs. And, it's so comfortable, True&Co. promises it feels better than being naked. With no seams, thread, elastics, or bulk of any kind, the bra is light, breathable, and not at all itchy (seriously, I've tried it myself). Its construction offers a smoothing effect without the restricting feel of actual shapewear, and both silhouettes (the V-neck and the scoop-neck) pair with hipster and thong underwear also available in the same collection. The only caveat is that our friends at the brand say the Second Skin V-neck is almost completely sold out — which is why we recommend grabbing one for yourself, fast.
Click on to try our what I may consider the best bra, ever, along with some similar options in case the stock is totally wiped out.