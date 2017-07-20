That's right: This bra performs. And, it's so comfortable, True&Co. promises it feels better than being naked. With no seams, thread, elastics, or bulk of any kind, the bra is light, breathable, and not at all itchy (seriously, I've tried it myself). Its construction offers a smoothing effect without the restricting feel of actual shapewear, and both silhouettes (the V-neck and the scoop-neck) pair with hipster and thong underwear also available in the same collection. The only caveat is that our friends at the brand say the Second Skin V-neck is almost completely sold out — which is why we recommend grabbing one for yourself, fast.