Layer Up! What To Wear When The Weather Can’t Make Up Its Mind

Early October is a mixed bag when it comes to dressing for the weather. One day we're giddy to pull out a new jacket, the next we're overdressed and sweating right through our clothing. But, this confusion also presents the perfect opportunity to take the onion approach to getting dressed. Fall layering isn't just for keeping warm outside — it's for bundling up for the office air conditioning that's still blasting on high, and it's for taking pieces off when you're standing on the still sweltering subway platform.