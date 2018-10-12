Layer Up! What To Wear When The Weather Can’t Make Up Its Mind

Have you ever fallen down a shopping rabbit hole? You know, when one awesome brand leads you to another with a similar aesthetic, and then another, and then another? That's basically what happens when we shop on Tictail. Every two weeks, we'll be teaming up with the site — which makes it easy to discover emerging brands from around the world — to unearth a selection of labels you probably don't know about, but definitely should. Prepare to open a LOT of browser tabs.
Early October is a mixed bag when it comes to dressing for the weather. One day we're giddy to pull out a new jacket, the next we're overdressed and sweating right through our clothing. But, this confusion also presents the perfect opportunity to take the onion approach to getting dressed. Fall layering isn't just for keeping warm outside — it's for bundling up for the office air conditioning that's still blasting on high, and it's for taking pieces off when you're standing on the still sweltering subway platform.
Basically, you've got to be ready for experiencing all four seasons in the span of one day, so having prime layering essentials on-hand is vital. To know just what those are, Tictail's product merchandiser Anna Decilveo is sharing her must-haves for the tricky transitional season ahead. With these 10 picks, no matter what the forecast says (who doesn't love those days that have a high of 80, low of 55!), you'll 100% be prepared to pile up (or peel down) as necessary.