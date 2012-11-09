With the exception of Marc Jacobs, who doesn't have much of a problem stripping down to make a statement, most designers book models to star in their campaigns. We can't imagine Karl Lagerfeld sporting Chanel's little black jacket on the pages of a glossy — although it would be fabulous if he toted a 2.55 — without slightly cringing. Better yet, picture Valentino taking it off to try on one of his own couture creations; he's probably tan up, down, and all over.
What we have no issue thinking about, however, is a designer who's completely comfortable rocking a killer body in her own self-made bikini. Swimwear designer Tori Praver, whose 2013 resort collection is now available online, struts down the beach, rocking the high-waisted bikini bottoms and underwire bandeau tops offered in her own collection, which is dubbed "Ventus Scopis."
Though the name sounds like a spell straight out of Harry Potter, it actually means "wind swept" — an appropriate phrase to describe today's breezy weather. Praver was inspired by her beachside Maui roots, and we think she must have also taken a note from the world of botany: three of her pieces are named Poppy, Agave, and Sage, respectively. The tops and bottoms are made of neutral yellows, blues, and plums, making each piece look utterly dreamy.
