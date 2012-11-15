Skip navigation!
Jonathan Borge
Entertainment
Venus Williams Can’t Think Without Eating Fries
Jonathan Borge
Nov 15, 2012
Designers
Tori Praver Wears Her Own Bikinis In Her Resort Lookbook
Jonathan Borge
Nov 9, 2012
Entertainment News
This May Be The Best Outfit Mindy Kaling Has Ever Worn
Jonathan Borge
Nov 5, 2012
Entertainment
Hurricanes Are Making New Yorkers Lonely, Sandy
Hurricane Sandy has brought out the most New York of New Yorkers. Here we are, stuck inside, worrying about our property, trying to salvage
by
Jonathan Borge
Designers
Prabal Gurung (And His Target Collection) Play Matchmaker With Ol...
Prabal Gurung's much-anticipated collaboration with Target is scheduled to drop less than a week before Valentine's Day (February 10, to be exact) and,
by
Jonathan Borge
Designers
Rae Francis' Spring '13 Video Lookbook Is So New York, So Miami
It's clear that Ariel Lilly and Christina Coniglio, the duo behind Rae Francis, have a deep affinity for everything New York. Their fall '12 video
by
Leila Brillson
Fashion
Get A Little Piece Of This
Absolutely Fabulous
Auction
Before Carrie Bradshaw, there was Edina and Patsy, the drunken, hysterical underbelly to SJP's perky writer. Absolutely Fabulous proved that an inside
by
Jonathan Borge
Designers
7 Must-Know MIA Guys Who Rule Fashion (And Look Good Doing It)
Behold, the men who have put Miami fashion in the spotlight in a major way. These influencers aren't just pretty faces (though, they have those, too) —
by
Jonathan Borge
Politics
ScarJo Goes Punk & Rooney Gets Groovy For
W
's 40th Anniv...
They say it's a fashion editor's job to transport the reader from the regularity of their lives to a world of imagination. After all, today's standout
by
Leila Brillson
Designers
Kerin Rose Weinberg Books Mom & Dad For A-Morir's Latest Lookbook
When it's time to show our parents we appreciate all that they've done for us (i.e. making us, teaching us how to tie our shoes, paying for college,
by
Jonathan Borge
Shopping
Shopping For Vintage Is Now Really, Really Easy
It's hard to focus when you live in paradise. We'd rather sip on a margarita and watch the clouds shift than lift a finger. We'd rather stay up all
by
Jonathan Borge
Entertainment
DJ Induce Will Make You Feel Good (& Pretty)
We're jamming to DJ Induce's newly released album, Halfway Between Me and You, which takes us back to a simpler time, like when Prince's "When Doves Cry"
by
Jonathan Borge
Designers
Miami-Made Maya Has Your Next Favorite Bikini (& It's Wild!)
While the rest of the country is already rocking scarves, fur, and knee-high boots, us Miamians are, as usual, a bit late to the party. The thermometers
by
Jonathan Borge
Food & Drinks
3 Cocktail Recipes Worthy Of An Emmy!
While we wish we could strut down the red carpet and watch this Sunday's Emmys next to Tina Fey or Lena Dunham, we'll just be viewing the show from our
by
Jonathan Borge
Shopping
Get A Little Mystical With These 14 Turquoise Treasures
No matter the time of year, the type of occasion, or the rest of the outfit, turquoise always works. But in Miami, with the bright stone and its often art
by
Leila Brillson
