It's clear that Ariel Lilly and Christina Coniglio, the duo behind Rae Francis, have a deep affinity for everything New York. Their fall '12 video lookbook was set to a Dumbo and Manhattan Bridge backdrop, and their latest spring '13 version includes grainy, nostalgic shots of the Brooklyn Bridge and its neighboring boroughs. But it's not the bridge or sultry editing that has caught our attention, it is, once again, the clothes.
Lilly and Coniglio, who met as students at The Savannah College of Art and Design, are based in New York, but we see Miami-like inspiration in this collection. In just over one minute, the video presents a fittingly angelic model — with a bit of Latina pizzazz — wearing understated pastels found on large pearl necklaces, deep-V T-shirts, and long, high-waisted skirts. There are also sunset-hued jumpsuits, collared vests, and can't-be-missed lace-like earrings, cuffs, rings, and bracelets. All of the pieces are styled to look nothing but comfortable, and we can't help but notice how the model really seems to love sporting that red flower as an accessory — it's the perfect added touch.
The South Florida vibes aren't a surprise, though, because while Lilly is from Boston, Coniglio's roots are in nearby Palm Beach; there's a reflection of the city's casual yet luxurious beachside culture in the new collection. The team founded the brand in 2010, but have since come along way, having collaborated with Del Toro Shoes on Wanderers Palm Beach, among other projects. Their designs can be found online and also at Isa Boutique in Midtown and On My Own in Aventura. Bravo, ladies. Bravo.
