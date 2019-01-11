US
Story from Shopping

13 Of The Internet's Top Rated Sports Bras

Austen Tosone
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Welcome to Hype Machine, our hit-list of the top reviewed products across the web — according to a crowd of die-hard shoppers. Call this your 4-star & up only club, with entry granted by our devoted-to-the-goods shop editors.
When Lisa Lindhal invented the sports bra in 1977, she was mostly just looking for something more comfortable to wear when she went on runs (fun fact: she called the first sports bra she made the "jockbra" because it was made by sewing two jock straps together). Little did she know that she was fulfilling a need for women all over the world who wanted to be involved in the athletic community. Today, sports bras are a wardrobe essential for many women whether it's being worn for a high impact workout or a busy afternoon running errands.
To save you some time finding the one that fits your needs and assets, we sifted through the internet to uncover the best of the best, with die-hard fan reviews to back up these selections. Before you hit "add to cart," read on to see why these 13 sports bras will make the perfect addition to your workout wardrobe.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
Related Stories
We Worked Out In Fabletics' Most Supportive Bra
The Best Black Leggings On The Internet Right Now
10 Workout Sneakers That Cost Less Than $100

More from Shopping

Watch

R29 Original Series

Watch Now
Documentary
Five love stories behind diverse, multicultural marriages.
Watch Now
Lifestyle
Life experiments, 5 days at a time.
Watch Now
Fashion
The style of subculture.
Watch Now
Beauty
Viral trends, tried and tested.
Watch Now
Documentary
From vibrators to lipstick, learn how your favorite products are made.
Watch Now
Documentary
Extraordinary, one-of-a-kind individuals
Watch Now
Documentary
The latest stories to watch.
Watch Now
Lifestyle
Inside the homes of millennial women — & what they paid for them
Watch Now
Comedy
Let's talk about sex, baby.
Watch Now
Documentary
Female artisans around the world
Watch Now
Politics
Made by and for smart, opinionated women.
Watch Now
Film
We helped 12 female directors claim their power.