If we had the time, budget, and sheer dedication, we would wear a different lipstick every day of the year. But old habits die hard — and, let's be honest, life gets in the way — which is why our tried-and-true formulas get so much play. As much as we love bold, blue lips, on rushed mornings, we just want to swipe on a tinted balm and get to the train.
Luckily, on the days when we do crave a new look, there's no shortage of ways to achieve it. In fact, this has been the year of the unexpected statement lip. From Instagram lip art to Kylie's high-impact glosses, there are dozens of reasons to experiment. Heck, even the most low-maintenance beauty gurus have swapped classic red lips for '90s-inspired brown shades.
To help you sift through the trends, we've pulled together the top lip colors and finishes of 2016 — but we need your help, too! Translation: We've selected formulas that allow everyone to master the looks below, and we need you to rank them!
Vote these shades up if you love 'em, or down if you'd rather skip 'em — or simply scroll through for inspiration. Who knows? Your next favorite lip color could be on this list.
Luckily, on the days when we do crave a new look, there's no shortage of ways to achieve it. In fact, this has been the year of the unexpected statement lip. From Instagram lip art to Kylie's high-impact glosses, there are dozens of reasons to experiment. Heck, even the most low-maintenance beauty gurus have swapped classic red lips for '90s-inspired brown shades.
To help you sift through the trends, we've pulled together the top lip colors and finishes of 2016 — but we need your help, too! Translation: We've selected formulas that allow everyone to master the looks below, and we need you to rank them!
Vote these shades up if you love 'em, or down if you'd rather skip 'em — or simply scroll through for inspiration. Who knows? Your next favorite lip color could be on this list.
Advertisement