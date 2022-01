Workplace Burnout Is An Epidemic, But I’ll Never Quit My Animal Crossing Job

For those of us who are in the workforce, these work video games fill these fundamental needs in a very specific way. James Madigan , PhD, an industrial organizational psychologist, author, and founder of The Psychology of Video Games , explains that these games give the player “better, more frequent feedback and more chances to feel good about themselves than they do in real life.” While in a player’s actual job, they might have one or two performance reviews a year and an annual chance to ask for a raise, in working video games, players “receive constant, specific, action-oriented feedback that tells you what you’re doing and how well it’s working, and exact instructions on how to improve,” Dr. Madigan notes. “The most successful games are engineered this way, and they become more successful the better they design this feedback.” Essentially, when our real life bosses won’t give us a clear pathway to a raise or a promotion, our video games will.