If we were stranded on a desert island with only a few products, bronzer would be at the top of that wish list (along with maybe an eyebrow pencil...and SPF). A light dusting of bronzer warms up our complexions, basically nixing the need to sit out and bake in the sun — so, on said desert island, we could comfortably chill under a palm tree with an on-point glow.
Here at Refinery29, we're all about recommending the latest and greatest. (Duh.) So when we asked representatives at cult makeup company Too Faced about the brand's best-selling products, we were pleasantly surprised to hear that Chocolate Soleil Bronzer, which launched back in 2012, was a huge hit.
First things first: This bronzer smells like chocolate. Yes, chocolate! Which would be kind of a weird turn-off if it weren't the exact smell of a freshly baked cookie. Another potential turn-off would be if the bronzer were anything short of extraordinary, which it isn't. The finely milled pressed powder blends easily, never looks muddy, and doesn't contain any distracting shimmer or glitter.
If this bronzer proves hard to get ahold of, or if the thought of smelling like you moonlight at Willy Wonka's factory appalls you, we've gathered a handful of other A+ bronzers that will keep you golden through every poolside lounge session, picnic, and rooftop party this summer. Or, like we said, if you find yourself on a desert island. Check them out in the slides ahead.
