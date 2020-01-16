I’m 27 & This Is How Much I Spent On My Solo Trip To Tokyo, Japan

6:50 p.m. – I take a quick nap, freshen up, walk around the Adachi area where I’m staying to find a little Korean-style BBQ place that seems cheap but has many people inside. The photos of the food look good so I walk in. There are shoes by the door so I take mine off as well and get seated. The menu is all in Japanese but the waitress has an English version she brings me. I order the chicken with rice. The raw chicken comes out in a marinade which I cook on the Korean-style grill. I take a few bites and notice that this chicken has a different texture than what I’m familiar with but the food is still pretty good. I use Google Translate to take a photo of the Japanese menu and realize the bits of chicken are the gizzards. Once I’m done eating, the waitress gets on one knee to give me the check. She stays there while I find the money to pay which puts pressure on me to hurry up (not sure if that was intentional or not). She gives me my change then I head back to my hostel to fall asleep. $7.71