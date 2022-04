Multiple Black Women Accuse DJ Tim Westwood Of Sexual Misconduct In Harrowing New Documentary

“He’s been out here doing f*ckery and he’s been doing it for years,” alleges a voice from a silhouetted figure on BBC Three’s Tim Westwood: Abuse of Power , a new documentary charting decades of sexual misconduct allegations concerning ex-BBC Radio One DJ Tim Westwood. It’s one of six testimonies featured in the 30-minute film accusing the famed British DJ of sexual assault , groping and predatory behaviour from as early as 1992 until as recently as 2017. While the alleged victims’ identities have been protected, they are all Black women and recall incidents that happened in their late teens and early 20s. Westwood, 64, has since denied all the allegations . As the controversy reaches fever pitch online and within the Black community — echoing concerns that the incidents were widely known for years — the documentary has fuelled conversations about how power, privilege and racial discrimination allowed these allegations to fall through the cracks.