Three hours into what was supposed to a casual five-minute scroll through TikTok, we've seen it all: tips on how to save on our electric bill, hilarious elementary-school skits, cute dog videos, and a handful of makeup products that are going insanely viral. The at-times-controversial platform might not be the best place to diagnose yourself with ADHD , but it is a reliable destination for discovering beloved beauty products new and old (not to mention DIY hacks galore ).