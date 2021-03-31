Three hours into what was supposed to a casual five-minute scroll through TikTok, we've seen it all: tips on how to save on our electric bill, hilarious elementary-school skits, cute dog videos, and a handful of makeup products that are going insanely viral. The at-times-controversial platform might not be the best place to diagnose yourself with ADHD, but it is a reliable destination for discovering beloved beauty products new and old (not to mention DIY hacks galore).
Before celebrities and industry professionals can publicly endorse a new product, millions of TikTokers look to each other to vouch for the latest on the market, in addition to forgotten faves that deserve another chance. It's a testament to the power of the TikTok community that numerous products have sold out this way, and brands have already started using the app to give life to influencer-led ad campaigns.
If your For You page isn't serving up the beauty content you need just yet, let's catch you up. TikTokers have been raving about a handful of must-try products, from a game-changing full-coverage foundation to an under-$10 plumping gloss you can find at your nearest drugstore. Ahead, we broke down the buzziest makeup products on TikTok right now.
