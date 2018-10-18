The Best Full-Coverage Foundations That Look Like Skin

In the age of dewy skin and no-makeup makeup, full-coverage foundation can seem a little outdated. Namely, because the heaviest formulas from the past tend to look like just that: heavy makeup. Luckily, a lot has changed over the past few years with new formulas covering everything from acne scars to melasma in one layer or less. Of course, there's a secret to getting a gorgeous finish.
Rather than piling on thick layers, makeup artist Katie Jane Hughes prefers to build up coverage just where she needs it — and blend, blend, blend. "Consider where you need coverage and apply extra product in just those areas," she explains. She also sticks to duo-fiber brushes (she likes this one) to ensure the product goes on smooth and even. "You want something that will apply it lightly," she says. "If you were to use a flat, buffing brush, it will make the product look very heavy."
To balance the foundation, Hughes recommends tapping on a dewy, natural-looking highlighter on the high points of the face over your base. "A cream formula that looks dewy will make the skin look more real," she adds. That being said, these tips are only as good as the formula you use. Ahead, check out our favorite full-coverage foundations that look like skin, not heavy makeup.