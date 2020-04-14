She suggests sticking with natural materials (like cotton, linen, or hemp) for a consistent end result and staying away from harder to dye polyester fabrics. Shabd also recommends opting for the cold water and fiber reactive MX dyes commonly found in craft kits, because while still non-toxic they are ultimately less involved than going the more "romantic" natural dye route. "You can use anything to bind the fabric - rubber bands are easy and reusable, string has a different effect," Shabd shares. "You can also tie the garment in knots, sew patterns into it, fold it, clamp it in between boards, anything to create a design!"