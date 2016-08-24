The only thing better than someone complimenting you on your accessories? Being able to tell them you got it at your favorite thrift shop — and for less than they paid for lunch. Bonus points for finding accessories that no one else owns. Like an act of fashion magic, a one-of-a-kind item can transform a plain outfit into something worthy of Tommy Ton.
On this episode of The Hunt, Kailee McKenzie stops by AuH2O to pick up some hidden vintage gems and provide some quality tips on how to shop used for accessories and jewelry.
