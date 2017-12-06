Story from Gift Guides

9 Chic Treat-Yo'-Self Gifts We Can't Pass Up

Alison Ives
With December upon us, it's only natural that you've started to reflect on all that's changed in the last year. Whether that includes starting a new job, exploring a secret side project, or expanding your social circle, there's no doubt you've experienced a significant amount of growth. With plenty of accomplishments under your belt, it's time the fruits of your labor paid off. Translation: It's time to treat yo' self!
In the spirit of rewarding a year's worth of hard work, now's your chance to consider pulling the trigger on a few fashion-girl buys you've been eyeing all season. Because yes, you totally deserve that flame-red Alexander Wang bag you've had sitting in your cart for months. Our pro tip? Head to THE OUTNET for luxury designer goods at a fraction of the original price. We've already done the hard work for you by rounding up the nine best deals, ahead. Now if you'll excuse us, we've got some self-indulging to do.