One hour later, my wash cycle was complete. I took my sweaters out of the mesh bag and laid them flat to dry on a rack. At first feel, they felt a little soapy — almost as if I'd soaked them in conditioner — and I panicked. Luckily, this residue-y feeling disappeared as the fabric dried completely. After about three hours, they were totally dry and felt even softer than pre-wash. There was no hint of color fading, and they were more or less the same size — which was my most important success metric. (It's worth noting that aside from some lingering deodorant smells, I didn't have any intense stains or odor to address. For anything that requires more attention, I'd probably still leave that to the experts and send it in for dry-cleaning.) The Cedar scent was also really subtle, which is good news if you hate cloying or overwhelming detergent fragrances.