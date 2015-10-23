15 Terrible Wedding Gifts No Couple Could Love

Some brides and grooms want porcelain gravy boats they will never, ever use, but can show off to visitors. Some want Le Creuset cookware, fancy towels, and wine racks because, well, who doesn't? Some just want money for the honeymoon, a down payment on a house, or — let's be honest — cash to pay off the wedding vendors.



Few couples, however, have dreamed of cementing their relationship with matching underwear, sentimental tchotchkes, or his-and-hers/hers-and-hers/his-and-his branded bedding. And yet, the marketplace is flooded with them. For some reason, simply buying the place setting or NutriBullet that couples really want and have registered for is too easy. Certain guests feel they need to stand out from the crowd with a unique, unsolicited gift. In doing so, they impose their own tastes and priorities on the newlyweds. They think that wearing a Vera Wang gown on one single day out of your entire life means you now go weak in the knees for anything trimmed in tulle and bearing the stamp "bride." They don't get that you really, really just want that damn NutriBullet.



Without further ado, we present 15 gifts that deserve an eye roll — not a thank you on monogrammed stationery.