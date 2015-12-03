There's always that one person that's impossible to buy a gift for. It might be because you just don't know them all that well or it could be that their Champagne tastes just don't fit your beer budget. That's okay: We've rounded up a selection of gift ideas that are sure to please.
Best of all: These gadgets (and gadget accessories) are easy enough to use that even your tech-phobic coworker can appreciate them. And if your budget isn't sky-high, that's okay, too. We've found quality gifts ranging in price from $10 to $200.
From the cousin you haven't seen for more than a decade to the person that just seems to have everything, we've got you covered. Read on for our choices.
No matter who you're shopping for or what your budget is, Refinery29 has all the holiday picks you need, right here.
