15 Of The Coolest Tech Gifts For Every Gadget-Lover On Your List

Spending prolonged time at home has skewed our shopping habits towards everything from space-saving WFH furniture hacks to cozy loungewear that can also pass as telecommuter-chic attire. On top of home setups and style lineups, quarantine has also reshaped our tech mindsets as well — piquing our interests in smart home devices and cutting-edge new electronics that make stay-at-home orders a little more entertaining. And, now that the holidays are hurtling towards us, we've got a good amount of these premium pieces at the tops of our gift lists.
After foraging through the bottomless-product pit that is the internet, we dug up and pulled out the best tech gifts that your hard-earned coin (or someone else's) can buy — from wireless charging docks to WiFi-connected vacuum cleaners, highly intelligent mirrors, and much more. Ahead, 15 electronically-inclined presents that will take any lifestyle from simple to smart in a click.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. The product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.