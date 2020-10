15 Of The Coolest Tech Gifts For Every Gadget-Lover On Your List

Spending prolonged time at home has skewed our shopping habits towards everything from space-saving WFH furniture hacks to cozy loungewear that can also pass as telecommuter-chic attire. On top of home setups and style lineups, quarantine has also reshaped our tech mindsets as well — piquing our interests in smart home devices and cutting-edge new electronics that make stay-at-home orders a little more entertaining . And, now that the holidays are hurtling towards us, we've got a good amount of these premium pieces at the tops of our gift lists.