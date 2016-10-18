These Tattoo Before-&-Afters Will Blow Your Mind

If you have ink on your wrist that serves as nothing more than the memory of a boozy night, an S.O. or BFF tattoo dedicated to someone you no longer speak with, or lyrics from a song you only loved on your 18th birthday running down your side, you might be familiar with tattoo regret.
The good news is, you're far from alone. In fact, one could argue that impulsive tattoos are more common than ever — leading to a massive uptick in the desire to have them removed. And thanks to advances in skin-treating lasers, permanent no longer means forever — if you're willing to undergo multiple treatments and cough up the dough to go back in time, so to speak. But there's another option for a tat you truly can't stand.
Enter: tattoo makeovers. Don't be mistaken — this is far from simply covering a tattoo with another. Today, artists can strategically enhance, change, add to, and, yes, cover, tattoos in pretty remarkable ways. But first, a word to the wise: There are far more bad tattoo cover-ups online than good ones, so always — always — do your research before picking an artist for the job.
Click through our slideshow for before-and-afters that prove the second time is the charm.
Technique: Enhancing
Enhancing a tattoo is a great way to refresh old ink using newer techniques and colors. L.A. tattoo artist East Iz used a single-needle technique to make this line drawing incredibly realistic and detailed.
