Who Is The Famous Ex Jessica Alba Got A Breakup Tattoo For?

The actress discussed her ink while stopping by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last week. "You have a lovely tattoo on your wrist. What is that? I'm sorry, I just saw that and it caught my eye," Colbert asked. "That was called 'My First Breakup,'" Alba laughed. The 35-year-old explained why she got the small Sanskirt tattoo after their split. "It’s lotus in Sanskrit. It means the manifestation of spiritual beauty. But he was really anti-tattoos, and I felt like after I broke up with him, I found myself again."