Who Is The Famous Ex Jessica Alba Got A Breakup Tattoo For?

Lots of people get relationship tattoos that they end up regretting. Jessica Alba, however, has an end-of-relationship tattoo she's not so into anymore.
The actress discussed her ink while stopping by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last week. "You have a lovely tattoo on your wrist. What is that? I'm sorry, I just saw that and it caught my eye," Colbert asked. "That was called 'My First Breakup,'" Alba laughed. The 35-year-old explained why she got the small Sanskirt tattoo after their split. "It’s lotus in Sanskrit. It means the manifestation of spiritual beauty. But he was really anti-tattoos, and I felt like after I broke up with him, I found myself again."
Alba gave only the slightest hint as to who, exactly, she was referring to. "It’s like unnecessary to talk about this. He’s like a famous actor," she said. The Honest Company co-founder has been happily married to Cash Warren since 2008, and managed to keep her dating life prior to that relationship pretty private. As UsWeekly reports, Alba got engaged to NCIS actor Michael Weatherly in 2001 after meeting on Dark Angel's set, but they broke it off in 2003. And that's the only serious, confirmed public relationship Alba has had. (Rumors of her dating Derek Jeter and Mark Wahlberg were never confirmed). Our money is on Weatherly.
Advertisement