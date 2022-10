A lot like piercings , your tattoo requires its own aftercare routine . But if you're a total amateur at tattoos — or you've just been winging it — you need to know exactly what products to buy to help it heal. Normally, if you've done your due diligence and found a trusted artist, they'll give you a list of instructions to make sure all that hard work and money don't go to waste. It's not complicated; it just requires things like fragrance-free cleansers (this is important), gentle lotions, and thick salves for fresh ink to avoid fading and infection