Tarte Is Having Its Biggest Shape Tape Sale Ever (Think $15 Concealers)

When you think of concealer, it’s hard not to picture Tarte Cosmetic’s signature chunky bottle with its purple-and-gold chevron cap. That’s because Tarte Shape Tape, which launched just eight years ago, quickly became a beloved cult classic — favored by beauty influencers, celebrities...and likely your teenage self. And it’s only continued to grow in popularity and expand with the signature formula getting re-imagined into a collection of creamy matte concealers (in 37 shades!), foundation, and contour products.
Now, lucky for Shape Tape lovers, Tarte is holding its first-ever International Shape Tape Week to celebrate the brand’s upcoming 25th anniversary. Three concealer formulas — Full Coverage, Ultra Creamy, and Radiant Medium — are discounted more than 50% at Ulta right now during its Tarte Shape Tape sale. These products typically retail for $32 but are going for $15!
If you're looking to restock your favorite Shape Tape (or try it out for the very first time) at its lowest price ever, now's your chance. Enjoy these steep savings on Ulta through January 27 and on Tarte's site between January 25 and 28. Read on for a breakdown of the three iconic Shape Tape concealers as well as three R29 editor testimonials of the OG formula.
Tarte's original Shape Tape formula has garnered an impressive 4.7 out of 5 stars and a whopping 37,600 reviews on Ulta, proving just how popular and loved it is. And we can verify its quality. The product gets high marks from several R29 editors. It's intended to conceal dark under eyes, redness, and blemishes as well as blur fine lines and wrinkles. It can also be used as an eyeshadow primer for long-lasting, pigmented eye looks.
R29's Deputy Beauty Director Jacqueline Kilikita, who uses a light-medium shade, says that she's transitioned from using foundation to solely using concealer and that Shape Tape has become her go-to. "This is — and always has been — one of my favorite concealers (and I’ve tried hundreds)," Jacqueline says. "Just a handful of dots is enough to lend substantial coverage that blurs skin-staining left behind by acne, masks dark circles, and quells patches of redness."
Our Affiliate Lifestyle Writer Alexandra Polk has likewise been using Shape Tape for a long time. Opting for one of the medium-tan shades, Alexandra says, "I always have a shade just a tad lighter than my skin tone in my makeup bag no matter what." And she confirms that the product is "full full coverage, which can be a little intense for clean makeup lovers, but it’s the perfect addition to a thorough makeup look."
Meanwhile, Affiliate Coordinator Becca Sax uses her Shape Tape less frequently (only wearing makeup for special occasions) but opts for this concealer in a light-neutral shade when she does. "I usually use a few layers of Shape Tape on pimples, red areas, and under the eyes (because every makeup person says I should)," she says. But while the product promises 16-hour wear and 12-hour crease-proof capabilities, Becca says it only lasts about four hours on her oily-combination skin.
But the deals (and formulas) don't end there. A few years back, Tarte improved its Shape Tape with a new ultra-creamy formula. While still full coverage and long-lasting like the original, this concealer also features nourishing prickly pear for 24-hour moisture, hyaluronic acid for a plumping effect, and a built-in eye cream for a smoother under-eye look. That's a whole lot of hydration considering it's a matte-finish formula — and it's way too good to pass up while it's seriously discounted.
Last but not least, we have Tarte's newest iteration of its Shape Tape, which was released in spring 2023: Radiant Medium Coverage Concealer. So for those who prefer lighter coverage (like myself) for a "no-makeup" makeup look, this is the concealer for you.
But what makes it radiant, exactly? Well, seaberry oils, which are rich in omega fatty acids, antioxidants, and vitamins. A photoluminescent complex also neutralizes dark circles and brightens the skin, and a triple hyaluronic acid blend provides around-the-clock hydration.
The brand suggests using the lightweight formula more as an under-eye concealer for an "instant eye-lift," but it also recommends combining it with the OG Shape Tape to cover up blemishes while also brightening.
