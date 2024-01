Tarte Is Having Its Biggest Shape Tape Sale Ever (Think $15 Concealers)

Tarte's original Shape Tape formula has garnered an impressive 4.7 out of 5 stars and a whopping 37,600 reviews on Ulta, proving just how popular and loved it is. And we can verify its quality. The product gets high marks from several R29 editors. It's intended to conceal dark under eyes, redness, and blemishes as well as blur fine lines and wrinkles. It can also be used as an eyeshadow primer for long-lasting, pigmented eye looks.R29's Deputy Beauty Director Jacqueline Kilikita , who uses a light-medium shade, says that she's transitioned from using foundation to solely using concealer and that Shape Tape has become her go-to. "This is — and always has been — one of my favorite concealers (and I’ve tried hundreds)," Jacqueline says. "Just a handful of dots is enough to lend substantial coverage that blurs skin-staining left behind by acne, masks dark circles, and quells patches of redness."Our Affiliate Lifestyle Writer Alexandra Polk has likewise been using Shape Tape for a long time. Opting for one of the medium-tan shades, Alexandra says, "I always have a shade just a tad lighter than my skin tone in my makeup bag no matter what." And she confirms that the product is "full full coverage, which can be a little intense for clean makeup lovers, but it’s the perfect addition to a thorough makeup look."Meanwhile, Affiliate Coordinator Becca Sax uses her Shape Tape less frequently (only wearing makeup for special occasions) but opts for this concealer in a light-neutral shade when she does. "I usually use a few layers of Shape Tape on pimples, red areas, and under the eyes (because every makeup person says I should)," she says. But while the product promises 16-hour wear and 12-hour crease-proof capabilities, Becca says it only lasts about four hours on her oily-combination skin.