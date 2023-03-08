Tarte’s Blush Tape Made Me Look Like A Hot Doll

Back to the blush — as for the juice, I was surprised at how sheer the formula is. When it comes to liquid or cream blushes, I tend to think less is more, especially considering how buildable they can be. The first time I tried Blush Tape, I went with three small dots along my cheekbones. After blending, I decided it simply wasn't enough and added two more — better. If you're used to a matte cheek stain, this is definitely not that. I loved the natural, radiant finish this stuff gave my skin. It looked more like I'd gone out for a quick run and less like I was wearing makeup. Blush always makes me feel like a doll, but this is not your basic blush — this is hot girl blush.