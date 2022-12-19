Psst, The Best Luggage & Travel Accessories Are At Target

You’re reading an On-Site Shopping story — meaning you can browse, add to cart, and actually purchase the product recommendations featured below without leaving Refinery29. To learn more about our new native checkout feature, click here.
This just in: the "T" in Target stands for travel. Ok, maybe not, but if the big-box store chain ever decided to make that change, we'd fully endorse it. Mostly because — aside from the holy grail beauty products, viral clothing, black-owned brands, and the like — Target is a treasure trove for luggage and travel accessories.
Rather than clicking around a bunch of other retailers, you can score Swissgear, American Tourister, Desley Paris, and even a few under-the-radar gems over at the red dot boutique — and even better, you shop all of our recs directly on our site in a couple of clicks. If your 2023 calendar is brimming with bookings, then these nine picks should ensure smooth travels. Get jet-set ready for all your future endeavors below.
This practical piece is equipped with TSA-approved locks, eight 360-degree spinner wheels, and 12.5 inches of depth. One on-site reviewer bought her Swissgear suitcase for a trip to Canada and was quite satisfied, explaining, "It was perfect. Ended up being way overpacked and held strong. It also moved very easily on wheels. I also really like the zipper compartment on one side."
In terms of reviewers, this carry-on reigns supreme with a 4.5 out of 5-star rating and over 150+ reviews. Blame it on the functionality (airflow spinner wheels, retractable top and side carry handles, 1.5-inch expansion, etc.) or the seven available dreamy hues. For on-site reviewer Kathryn, this suitcase "fit enough clothes for a 5-day trip plus a Halloween costume," and "holds up really well."
Delsey Paris — the cult-favorite French brand famous for its durable upscale luggage — even has a few goods at Target. The champagne-hued spinner features a tough polycarbonate shell, a self-repairing interior zipper, built-in TSA-approved lock, and more worthwhile charms.
Looking for large luggage you can actually manage to drag up your apartment walk up? Introducing the 7.32-pound, 2-feet-tall Dukap suitcase. Despite the bag's lightweight stature, it can carry up to 50 pounds in its hard shell. Plus, as a bonus, it's water-resistant.
You'll never mistake your suitcase for another at baggage claim again with InUSA's lime green spinner (which arrives as early as December 23 if you need to cross someone off your holiday list).
Or you can completely avoid baggage claim (and possibly losing your luggage) with a handy under-$100 carry-on. It comes with a whopping 20-year warranty — let us know what you think in 2042.
A streamlined and chic bag for all your travel essentials — add it to your cart and enjoy faux leather accents, a myriad of interior pockets, and customizable/removable shoulder straps.
Made By Design takes the word "anti-theft" seriously. Unlike run-of-the-mill backpacks, this mini bag has RFID-blocking (radio-frequency identification) pockets that prevent credit cards and passports from electronic stealing, slash-proof fabric, and clip-on zippers. One on-site reviewer writes, "Loved that the zippers have the ring to attach and lock the zippers in place so... it is not easy to just zip open like other bags."
For those who pack heavy but travel light upon arrival, a fanny pack is your handbag bestie. Target's in-house brand Wild Fable offers this basic (in all the right ways) option — it will go with all your travel outfits while keeping your essentials close at hand.
