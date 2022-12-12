This Target Loungewear Set Has Gone Viral On TikTok

You’re reading an On-Site Shopping story — meaning you can browse, add to cart, and actually purchase the product recommendations featured below without leaving Refinery29. To learn more about our new native checkout feature, click here.
Leave it to Fashion TikTok to do the good work of discovering all the best hidden (and affordable) gems — and then blow it up on the internet. We see you and salute you, TikTokers. As we barrel through the holidays and into the new year, one of the latest #targetfinds to go viral on the social media platform is a super-soft, super-plush loungewear set.
Advertisement
Enter: the Women's Cozy Feather Yarn Top and the Women's Cozy Feather Yarn Wide Leg Pants from in-house Target brand Stars Above. At Target's gentle price of $29.99 each, one should certainly aspire to collect these pieces in every colorway and mix and match them as they please, swathed in lushness all winter long.
@andrearenee00 Target wins again and my wallet is tiredddd you hear me?!?😂😂 The coziest Barefoot Dreams dupe! I will be living in this set for the rest of the year thank you very much!😌👌🏾 #fyp #fypシ #target #targetfinds #barefootdreamsdupe #dupe #loungewear #starsabove ♬ For the Night - Chlöe & Latto
Fabric-wise, the Stars Above top and pants are made with a 98% polyester blend — and some reviewers warn that it sheds in the wash, so it's best to wash separately in the machine (or even hand-wash if you're extra particular about clothing care). The loungewear comes in four colorways — Brown, Charcoal Grey, Cream, and Mauve — in sizes up to XXL. Customers give it 4.8 out of 5 stars for comfort and 4.3 out of 5 stars for value, with one especially dramatic reviewer writing, "So fluffy I could die!" Honest reviewers, however, say the material does seem to stretch and get baggier as you wear it, so that's one thing to keep in mind when it comes to sizing.
As for the wide-leg pant, it's got a simple elastic waistband with a drawstring cropped to a 28-inch inseam (apologies in advance to petite folks), and they're sans pockets. "The most comfortable lounge pants ever! Instant legasm," writes one enthused reviewer. Another reviewer writes, "These pants and top make me morph into a walking hug. The cozy feel makes me want to snuggle on the couch all day. And they are beautiful to boot! The perfect holiday go-to for around the house — my husband and I went to get a tree and I wore it out and felt so Christmas ish!! Just love these!!"
Advertisement
When it comes to the sizing for bottoms, the general recommendation is to size down: "Very comfy & cozy, but these run so big! I’m normally a women’s M/L and needed a small. They really stretch out too," writes one reviewer. Another buyer corroborates: "These pants are great! They're super nice lounge pants, my only complaint is that they are big in the waist and a little long. I am a true size medium but I feel like I am in between S/M with these pants."
Take those reviews for what they're worth — but, for the pricing and availability of this Target loungewear set, we should be so lucky to dress as hibernating teddy bears all winter long.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.