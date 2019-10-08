Target Just Dropped A Ton Of Trendy Fall Hair Accessories — All Under $10

We'll just go ahead and say it: Hair accessories have become wildly expensive. Today, a simple soft scrunchie with a faded cheetah print — basically the exact same one your mom bought for a dime in the '80s — has a $30 price tag. And you'll pay, because it's trendy, and looks cute both in your hair and around your wrist.
But if you're into accessories, and really looking for the best bang for your buck this season, you'll swing into Target. There, in the Scunci aisle, you'll find the brand's new fall collection in collaboration with global fashion influencer Julie Sariñana. With a fall/winter focus and an L.A. eye for trends, Sariñana designed 13 pieces — from cheetah-print hair ribbons and knotted headbands to beaded barrettes and plush velvet scrunchies — all exclusive to Target and less than $10.
Scroll through to see and shop the prettiest hair gems you'd probably pay more for, but thankfully don't have to.
