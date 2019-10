Target Just Dropped A Ton Of Trendy Fall Hair Accessories — All Under $10

But if you're into accessories, and really looking for the best bang for your buck this season, you'll swing into Target . There, in the Scunci aisle, you'll find the brand's new fall collection in collaboration with global fashion influencer Julie Sariñana . With a fall/winter focus and an L.A. eye for trends, Sariñana designed 13 pieces — from cheetah-print hair ribbons and knotted headbands to beaded barrettes and plush velvet scrunchies — all exclusive to Target and less than $10.