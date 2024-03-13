The Target x DVF collection holds over 200 items across womenswear, beauty, home decor, and more. These pieces feature iconic archival DVF prints as well as new patterns exclusive to Target — and they’re all just as cheery as the next one. From wrap dresses and matching sets to activewear, loungewear, and handbags, this collaboration offers a wide array of vibrant pieces, including extended sizing (up to 4X) and adaptive styles for kids. And even better, most styles come in under $50!