If there’s one thing that Target is truly exceptional at, it’s creating sought-after designer collaborations. And the newest addition to its impressive portfolio is the upcoming Target x Diane von Furstenberg collection. The New York-based designer, most famously known for the wrap dress, has teamed up with her granddaughter Talita von Furstenberg and Target to create a stylish cross-category and multi-generational collection.
“Every collection we create is about making women feel confident so they can be the women they want to be,” Diane von Furstenberg said in a press release. “Talita and I are proud to partner with Target to extend that invitation to even more women who want to experience timeless pieces that bring effortless glamor and empowerment to their everyday lives.”
The Target x DVF collection holds over 200 items across womenswear, beauty, home decor, and more. These pieces feature iconic archival DVF prints as well as new patterns exclusive to Target — and they’re all just as cheery as the next one. From wrap dresses and matching sets to activewear, loungewear, and handbags, this collaboration offers a wide array of vibrant pieces, including extended sizing (up to 4X) and adaptive styles for kids. And even better, most styles come in under $50!
The DVF x Target collection is set to launch on March 23, but it’s available to start perusing online, which means you can plan out which pieces you want to cart up (before they inevitably sell out). So click on to preview some of the spring-ready clothing and accessories now.
All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
