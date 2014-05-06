If you love supporting up-and-coming designers and secretly enjoy the fact that none of your friends have wardrobes quite as diverse as yours, bookmark this Brooklyn-based retailer, stat. SWORDS-SMITH caters not only to indie-lovers, but also regular folks who place a strong emphasis on the creativity and quality of their garments.
The store is the ultimate spot to discover labels we didn't even know existed (and for us fashion editors, there's nothing more exciting than that). Alongside more established designers like Rachel Antonoff and Lauren Moffatt are lesser-known brands like Morgan Carper, wrk-shp, and SAUNDER. If you're on the hunt for something fresh, consider this shop your oyster and let the exploration begin.
Photo: Courtesy of SWORDS-SMITH.