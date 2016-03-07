We get it — it's only the beginning of the week and already you're feeling that mid-week slump. Lucky for you, Refinery29 is teaming up with Sweetery to launch something special.
To celebrate our new This AM app, Sweetery and Refinery29 will be handing out sweet treats and breakfast bars in three major New York City locations on Tuesday, March 8. We'll be at Astor Place from 8 to 10 a.m.; on the New York University campus from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and in Union Square from 2 to 4 p.m.
What's in it for you? Not only do you get a free treat (and nothing tastes as good as free food does), you'll also get a chance to participate in our #MyThisAM Instagram competition, with the shot to win a free Nespresso machine. So, not only are we simplifying your morning news crawl with This AM, we're also giving you a little boost — exactly when you need it.
