The 10 Sustainable Fashion Pieces You Need To Complete Your Fall Wardrobe

All these considerations haven't left our minds as we get a start on our fall shopping, which is why we've partnered with TENCEL™ — a brand that strives to set a new standard of sustainability with responsibly produced fibers that look and feel gentle on your skin — to bring you the ultimate, no-harm-done-to-the planet checklist. Didn't know you needed a geometric-print shacket for that puzzling between-seasons period? (Fun fact: TENCEL™ fibers support the body’s natural thermal-regulating mechanism to keep you warm and dry in transitional weather.) Or a beach-umbrella-striped co-ord to keep the summer-holiday spirit alive well into autumn? Our edit has it all. (We should also mention here that almost everything rings in at under $150.) Ahead, see 10 pieces you can add to your closet now and keep wearing much, much later.