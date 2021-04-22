How did you develop your own relationship with sustainability, and eventually make it a focus of your career?

“It took me a while to have a relationship with sustainability. Going up in northern New Jersey, it wasn’t something that was talked about or that I saw. As I got older I realized that communities like mine are where you’re most impacted by these issues. I grew up seeing litter all the time and didn't think anything of it until I went to other neighborhoods and saw people who didn’t look like me and realized that wasn’t a problem. That’s one of the things I’m trying to dispel with Aya: You may not see people who look like you when you’re looking at sustainability, but it does matter for you and does impact you. I want to help people understand, from the small scale to big scale, the things we can do and ways things are impacting us that we may not always realize. Also, understanding how sustainability is tied to racial justice, and how it's tied to gender justice, and how it’s tied to health and equal rights. Aya has a unique opportunity to use design to bring these things to people’s awareness and get them invested in what they can do.”