Is there anything better than the perfect sneaker? Okay, maybe there is, but we're willing to say that not many shoes make us happier than a wear-it-anywhere kick. Converse may be the classic, but today's style stars are all about Supergas, the casual-cool line from Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. To honor the perfect summer shoe, the do-it-all twins teamed up with photographer Garance Doré and blogger Scott Schuman to create one ultra-inspiring style diary.
The group combed the streets of NYC, L.A., and Miami to find five locals who are doing big things with their footwear. The influencers show off their favorite kicks, and share major styling tips. The best part? We've got an exclusive look at a behind-the-scenes vid created by Doré just for the occasion. You can see the Olsens doing their thing in the boardroom, get a sneak peek at the influencers — and their enviable sneaks.
Photo: Courtesy of Superga
