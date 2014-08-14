Skip navigation!
Not Dead Yet: Stop Saying Fashion Blogs Are Over
by
Raquel Laneri
Celebrity Style
Street-Style Photography: Is This The End?
Raquel Laneri
Aug 14, 2014
Washington DC
The Sartorialist Heads To D.C., Gives Us Major Closet Panic
It’s hard to believe that Scott Schuman has been documenting stylish scene-stealers for nearly eight years now. But even in an age where anyone with
by
Janet Ephraim
Sartorialist
Yes, You Can Now Watch The Sartorialist At Work
It's a bit ironic that we layer on clothing in order to reveal who we are. But, perhaps nobody captures that everyday process better than famed fashion
by
Sarah Wasilak
Trends
Watch: The Olsens, The Sartorialist, & Garance Doré Get Their Kicks
Is there anything better than the perfect sneaker? Okay, maybe there is, but we're willing to say that not many shoes make us happier than a
by
Seija Rankin
Washington DC
Insta-Gift: A Copy Of
The Sartorialist
Signed By, Um, Th...
Can't think of anything to give your so-stylish BFF? (At least, anything she doesn't have already...) We've got the perfect last-second idea — grab a
by
Holly E. Thomas
Fashion
The Sartorialist Is Kind Of Ruining Christmas For Us
Scott Schuman is a man of many talents. He's an impressive photographer, an excellent stylist, and probably not a bad boyfriend (if you're Garance Doré),
by
Lexi Nisita
Mens Fashion
Oh F*ck: This New Tome Is Like The Sartorialist Gone NSFW
Savvy fashionistos have long been turning to F**k Yeah Menswear for the snarkiest of all guy style, and now you can display its wit on your coffee table.
by
Seija Rankin
Street Style
Oh, Geez: Scott Schuman Isn't Bill Cunningham's Biggest Fan
For better or worse, Scott Schuman always has an opinion that he has no problem sharing, in tactful or, erm, not-so-tactful ways. When The Sartorialist,
by
Leila Brillson
New York
Hilarious Prank Sets Out To Annoy The Sartorialist
It's no secret that The Sartorialist is, well, opinionated. Whether it's griping about European women or being extremely picky about who makes it in front
by
Seija Rankin
Street Style
Oh Snap! Our Step-By-Step Guide To Getting Shot By The Sartorialist
UPDATE: This story was originally published on July 13, 2009, and since then, the rules of street style have changed. And probably most dramatically for
by
Christene Barberich
Politics
Garance Doré Writes The Sartorialist A Love Letter
Garance Doré and Scott Schuman's relationship is one of fashion's most precious modern-day love stories, and we should expect Garance to bare her claws
by
Connie Wang
New York
Who Says No To Being Shot By The Sartorialist?
For those who consider themselves the fashionable sort, being shot by Scott Schuman for The Sartorialist is akin to a being knighted. It's a badge (or
by
Connie Wang
Politics
Says Scott Schuman: I Am Not A Dancing-Monkey Blogger
For a man who values understated style, discretion, and a modern definition of sophistication, Scott Schuman sure has a mouth on him. In the June issue of
by
Connie Wang
Entertainment
Garance Doré Had A Terrible Time In Miami, We Apologize
We adore Garance Doré. Both she and her boyfriend, Scott Schuman (a.k.a. The Sartorialist), both blog with such personality and style that their knack
by
Sarah Bromley
Politics
Is This Real Life? The Sartorialist Posts An Uggs Retrospective
We honestly can't tell if the Uggs-themed post on The Sartorialist was in jest or serious (the earnest comments on the site aren't helping either) — but
by
Connie Wang
San Francisco
Help This Local Blogger (& R29 Fave!) Go Head To Head With The Sa...
We had a hunch that it wouldn’t take long for local fashion blogger Tanesha Awasthi from Girl With Curves to take off since she launched her site just
by
Eunice Tanos
Designers
The Sartorialist Gets Mushy With Garance For This Couple-y Campaign
It's no surprise that shutterbugs (and lovebirds!), Scott Schuman of The Sartorialist, and partner, Garance Doré, have teamed up for Tiffany & Co's True
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Politics
The Sartorialist Makes More Than $250,000 A Year
Scott Schuman interviewed with The Talks this morning about fashion blogs, and had a few illuminating things to say about the business of blogging. With
by
Connie Wang
Entertainment
The Sartorial-Twist: Play Dr. Frankenstein With Scott's Photos
Not that we have an hour to kill, but if we did, we might be on this new site, The Sartorial-twist (Right, like you actually think we aren't still hitting
by
Kristian Laliberte
New York
The Sartorialist Wants Dudes To Be Pretty With His Brand-New Skin...
When it comes to rugged-refined menswear, nobody does it like Scott. Scott Schuman, that is, the illustrious man-about-town and blogger behind The
by
Lexi Nisita
Politics
Must Watch: Gorgeous Video Shares A Look Inside The Sartorialist'...
A new video from Intel's Visual Life takes a walk with the man behind the camera. Scott Schuman, aka " The Sartorialist" documents street fashion as he
by
Shani Silver
New York
Happy Birthday, Mr. Sartorialist!
They grow up so fast. As of yesterday, one of our favorite blogs, the Sartorialist, celebrated a milestone birthday—5 years old (just like us)! From
by
Willow Lindley
Fashion
Street Style at Fashion Week With Craig Arend, Photographer
Seasoned style snapper Craig Arend of Altamira NYC says speed is of the essence in street style photography. "I have to maximize quantity in the smallest
by
Refinery29 Editors
Politics
Twitter Troll: Gaga In NY, Rachel Roy On Raechey Ray, And The Sar...
garancedore: "http://twitpic.com/yyu3i - Drunk on the train and attacking cheese with a mini-knife: a new VERY CHIC way of travelling." Scott! You forgot
by
Connie Wang
Politics
Sartorialist TV, Cintra Uncovered, and Love Doonan Style
Pamela Love shows off the bling from both her jewelry collection and her wardrobe. Florals and steel everywhere! (Elle here and here) The "Faces of Death
by
Gabriel Bell
Politics
Twitter Troll: Sartorialist Sans Socks, We Sans Patience, and For...
models: "Jil sander/uniqlo line is almost around the block! She's one of the few I will stand in line gir! http://yfrog.com/58id7yj" We were thinking
by
Connie Wang
Street Style
Scott Schuman & Garance Doré
New York Fashion Week Photographers, The Sartorialist & Garance Doré Photo by Eddie Newton/mrnewton.netNew York Fashion Week Photographers, The
by
Us
Politics
A Trip to 10 Downing, Wigging Out at LFW, and Ton Subs in for the...
Artist Naomi Fisher came across three garbage bags full of Versace vintage and created this edgy, little photo exhibit. Excuse us while we go check the
by
Gabriel Bell
Events
Top Ten FW Moments Monday: Hairy Situations at Patrik Ervell, The...
1. Our much-needed Fashion Week respite at Freemans' 5th Anniversary party where we chowed down, non-fashion style. 2. The slick gold watches at General
by
Us
Politics
Scott Schuman Shoots a New Batch of Street Style Stars For Aussie...
Scott "The Sartorialist" Schuman has been extra busy lately, but he's one of the lucky few for whom work feels like a vacay. No wonder, then, that when
by
Molly Smith
