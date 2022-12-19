My first thought upon unwrapping the packaging was whether I received the brand's weighted blanket by mistake – it feels a lot heavier than your average comforter, which usually has down or cotton filling. The surface layer of this comforter is comprised of the brand's signature "snug" fabric, a double-stitched microfiber that is fluffy and slightly bouncy to the touch. The inner lining is a smooth bamboo material. The bulk of the weight comes from the filling, made from 50 recycled plastic bottles. I definitely appreciate the brand's commitment to reduce the amount of ocean plastics by repurposing them into something useful.