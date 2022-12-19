You’re reading an On-Site Shopping story — meaning you can browse, add to cart, and actually purchase the product recommendations featured below without leaving Refinery29. To learn more about our new native checkout feature, click here.
I don't know about you, but I've fully entered my couch potato era. When it's getting colder and the days are getting shorter, the almighty sofa beckons. But if you're anything like me — a perennially cold girl who is very picky about bedding — reaching the zenith of coziness doesn't come easy.
I love the comfort of knitted throws and fleecy heated blankets, but I find myself wanting something that captures the best of both of worlds: A simple throw blanket isn't quite enough to keep my icy feet warm, while the fleecy look of heated ones leaves a lot to be desired aesthetically speaking. This is why when Sunday Citizen's Double Snug Woodland Comforter landed on my radar, I was all-too-happy to give it a snuggle trial.
The brand is more popular for its weighted blankets, but it's the glowing reviews under the Double Snug Comforter that really caught my eye. "This one is hands down the best thing I’ve ever slept under," one customer wrote. At $350 for a queen-sized option, this is definitely an investment piece. But, does it really guarantee the coziest sleep ever? Keep reading to find out if the comforter passed my sleep test.
My first thought upon unwrapping the packaging was whether I received the brand's weighted blanket by mistake – it feels a lot heavier than your average comforter, which usually has down or cotton filling. The surface layer of this comforter is comprised of the brand's signature "snug" fabric, a double-stitched microfiber that is fluffy and slightly bouncy to the touch. The inner lining is a smooth bamboo material. The bulk of the weight comes from the filling, made from 50 recycled plastic bottles. I definitely appreciate the brand's commitment to reduce the amount of ocean plastics by repurposing them into something useful.
The stitch top fabric has a very cosseting, "cloud-like" vibe, and comes in a Scandi-chic swirl pattern in an array of muted colors. I went for a white-and-tan combo to add a bit of warmth to my living room and bedroom, which are furnished mostly in blues and grays.
To make sure I was doing my snuggle due diligence, I slept under the comforter in my bed, but also had it on me when I lounged on the couch. And let me tell you – this is a total game-changer for my typically freezing apartment.
Compared to the previous comforters and blankets I owned, this one got to work stat. It started collecting warmth almost immediately after I slipped into the cocoon, and my body – including my usually freezing hands and feet – was toasty within minutes. On a particularly cold week, I nestled under the comforter while bingeing Netflix, and didn't noticed that my living room radiator didn't turn on for parts of the evening.
"I’ve never felt a comforter that is so soft and warm – yet so cooling – thanks to the bamboo side."
But the most impressive thing by far was how well the materials helped regulate my body temperature. Though the coverup provided plenty of warmth, I never felt too hot or sweaty. This is due to the viscose layer derived from bamboo. It is silky-soft and highly breathable, so you keep a bit of cool even underneath all the bundling action. This proved to be an amazing blessing for me and my partner at bedtime: I'm always too cold in the bed and he sleeps a lot warmer, so this comforter was something that – finally – worked for the both of us.
The only area where I would deduct some points is the pilling. There are strands of microfiber material that comes off the fabric from time to time, but it doesn't feel itchy at all compared to the feathers that slips out of down comforters. The heftiness and size of the comforter also means that even though the item is machine washable, you will be much better off running it to a bigger washer at the laundromat.
Personally, I prefer having this comforter as the ultimate snuggling companion on my couch to keep me comfy while watching TV, but I can see why some people would keep this as a bedding staple in the winter. The only issue? Whether you spread it across your bed or sofa, it's impossible to leave once you're swaddled underneath.
