Enjoy Up To 60% Off Swim & Cover-Ups During The Summersalt Sale

Summer may be coming to an end, and soon we'll be rearranging closets and drawers to store more fall staples, but we still plan to take a few more dips into the pool before then. So there's still time (and closet space) for a new swimsuit, right? And to be honest, there's no better time to stock up on stylish swimsuits than the end of summer when brands are going all out on swim sales. Summersalt, the brand that brings us ultra-stylish one-pieces and versatile "beach to brunch" cover-ups, is currently gracing us with its Endless Summer Sale. It includes an impressive 30% off *all* swimsuits and cover-ups, and up to 60% off select swimwear with code SPF30 at checkout.
And don't worry, this isn't one of those picked-over end-of-season sales missing your favorite color and size. In fact, the brand's bestsellers, like The Sidestroke one-piece and The Ruched Swim Skirt cover-up, are on sale for 30% off. Some bestsellers in certain colorways (like The Rucked Sidestroke in Spritz pink) are also discounted up to 60% off (with most hanging around the 50% mark). We've combed through the expansive sale section to share some of the best styles to cart up while most sizes (including plus sizes) are still in stock.
The caveat is that these deals are final sale, with only exchanges and store credit available. So get to browsing, look closely at the sizing charts, shop Summersalt's Endless Summer Sale ASAP, and soak up the remainder of the summer sun in style.
30% Off All Swimsuits
Take advantage of the Summersalt swim sale graciously including all of the brand's swimsuit styles. Summersalt's bread and butter is its super flattering, comfortable compression one-pieces so we've highlighted our favorites here. From the best-selling Sidestroke style above to other one-shouldered, plunging V-neck, and high-neck styles below, there's plenty of suits to pick from for 30% off. You can find all of these styles in a range of classic solids, bright two-toned options, and some floral and animal prints, so there really is something for everyone to enjoy.
30% Off All Cover-Ups
Complete your look with a Summersalt cover-up, all of which are currently 30% off as well. While some styles are extremely limited in sizes, the ones we've found are still available to be carted up. The Ruched Swim Skirt is a fan favorite thanks to its flattering wrap detailing and color range that seamlessly matches many of the brand's one-pieces. If you're looking for a more flowy style, consider other mini and maxi wrap skirts and sarongs. Or go for a pair of cover-up shorts or pants for extra coverage, comfort, and versatility.
Up To 60% Off Select Swimsuits
Summersalt's deeply discounted sale section includes a range of fun printed one-pieces and bikini separates ready to be scooped up. There are tons of bikini tops and bottoms on sale for 60% off, coming in as low as $17.99. If you're looking for more popular, highly-rated styles, you'll find many in the slashed-in-half range. For 50% off, you can mix and match several fun bikini sets or snatch up beautifully printed one-pieces for a statement-making swim look. But make your choices quickly, before Summersalt's swim sale ends.
