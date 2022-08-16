Story from Most Wanted

Summersalt’s Biggest Sale Of The Year Is Here — & Its Sitewide

Vivien Lee
Folks, near and far, gather around: Summersalt's Endless Summer Sale Event has come to shore. The sustainable label is an R29 editor favorite, and while we're always ready for its collabs, the discount extravaganza — starting today and running until the end of August — is on another level. It's the brand's biggest promotion of the year, and we're talking about up to 60% off sitewide with no code needed. (For fans of Summersalt and Markarian's collection that hesitated because of price, your chance has come.) 
If you're a newcomer or paying a much-needed visit to the label again, the sitewide sale could be overwhelming. To help you, we've noted some of our favorite items below along with a few of Summersalt's bestsellers. For swimwear, a few cult-favorite items are The Perfect Wrap One Piece and The Sidestroke — which I might add I own myself. (Hint: It exudes summer-day-on-the-waterfront vibes.) For apparel, you'll find another one of the brand's top-selling pieces: The Softest French Terry set, which is cozy for lounging around. Don't forget this date-night-approved dress, either! It's a fitted soft-knit maxi with quirky poplin tie-shoulder straps, and it's adorable. 
Whether you use the Endless Summer Sale Event to jazz up your beachwear with a new swimsuit or coverup or elevate your stay-at-home 'fits with a matching set, you won't regret it.
The Sidestroke, $95

The Sidestroke
$95.00
The Bow-Shoulder Ruched Sidestroke Bikini Top, $65 & The Ruched High Leg High Rise Bottom, $60

The Bow-shoulder Ruched Sidestroke Bikini Top
$65.00
The Ruched High Leg High Rise Bottom
$60.00
The Perfect Wrap One-Piece, $95

The Perfect Wrap One-piece
$95.00
The Going Places Gauze Cover-Up Dress, $115

The Perfect Wrap One-piece
$95.00
The Softest French Terry Relaxed Crew, $75 & The Softest French Terry Jogger, $95

The Softest French Terry Relaxed Crew
$75.00
The Softest French Terry Jogger
$95.00
The Softest Ribbed Tie-Shoulder Maxi Dress, $85

The Softest Ribbed Tie-shoulder Maxi Dress
$85.00
