Sexy Summer Fling Stories To Get You In The Mood For Summer Lovin'

Ah, summer. The sun’s out, the temperature is rising, and everyone’s wearing far less clothing than they did in December. It’s the perfect time for casual dating — there are so many fun summer activities to do, summer cocktails to drink, and cute swimsuits to wear. And while sometimes a summer boo can turn into a long-term relationship, other times it’s best to keep it as a fling.
If you meet someone you’re into on a study abroad program, internship, or even a vacation — really, any situation in which you won’t be in the same city forever — knowing that the relationship has a natural end date can help you let loose and have fun. As one woman told Refinery29 about her summer fling, “The fact that you know a summer romance is going to come to an end eventually takes the pressure off a bit, so it’s easier to enjoy it for what it is, rather than worrying about what you want in the long term.”
But even if you live in the same city, some relationships just aren’t meant to last through leather jacket season. You might not have that much in common with the hottie you met playing beach volleyball, but hey, why not enjoy it while it lasts? As long as everyone’s on the same page about the fling, we say go for it. And these sexy, romantic fling stories from Reddit will have you ready for some summer loving.
We made out in the hot tub.
"I went on vacation with my best friend's extended family. She was dating her cousin's best friend, who came, too. I ended hanging out with her (really hot) cousin as a result. One night, cuddled on the beach, and then we made out in the hot tub. Then, we had really, really great sex a few times! He was tall and strong and quiet — a total babe." - karenmarie812
We shared a first kiss late at night in the most romantic place near the beach.
"While traveling solo in Greece, I met a guy from Israel. I was on that specific island for about a week, and he was, too. After some flirting, we kept running in to each other. We shared a first kiss late at night in the most romantic place near the beach. After that, we spent most of the remaining time together. I had such an amazing time." - me-again
We'd hook up for a few days while they were there, and then their stay would end and it would be on to the next.
"I used to work at a backpacker's hostel in Amsterdam, and a lot of cute guys around my age (I was 21 at the time) stayed there. We'd hook up for a few days while they were there, and then their stay would end and it would be on to the next. I should add that I didn't sleep with any of them, just a lot of making out and flirting." - petkoalas
We made a pact not to touch each other, ever.
"One of my most memorable summer flings was with a guy who had been with the same girl for 12 years. We met in France — we were both there to take language classes for the summer. He asked me for a cigarette, and we just started talking. 45 minutes into the conversation, we made a pact not to touch each other, ever. We knew that we wouldn't be able to stop ourselves if even just our hands brushed against each other.
"I was leaving in a week, so we spent the whole week not touching each other at all, and just wandering and talking till dawn. We both wanted to make sure we could spend as much as possible with each other, so we only slept a few hours each night. He had a hammock (he had traveled from Germany to France in a caravan), and I'd sleep in his hammock around dawn every day for a few hours, and he'd read to me as I slept. Then I'd wake up and make coffee and breakfast, while he slept for a few hours, then we'd resume falling in love, basically.
"So, the physical part isn't even the point, it is about finding that person and the circumstances within which it takes all of 30 minutes to build a bubble for the two of you. It doesn't let anything else in, just the experiences of the two people involved." - dem358
I regret not having done it earlier, we could have had the whole summer!
“We had been friends for two years and we worked together. Then, the summer before I moved away, we started getting really flirtatious. A week before I moved away, we were at a party together, and ended up sleeping together. It was my first time, not his. I regret not having done it earlier, we could have had the whole summer!” - carolinemathildes
We had dinners, walks through the park, romantic kisses anywhere we could get away with it.
“I was back in the USA for a wedding, and I saw this guy on the subway I thought was really cute.We exchanged smiles, then walked away. Well, after some light coercion from friends, I made a missed connections post on Craigslist and he actually answered! He had gone on to make a post too and saw mine. Turns out, he lived just down the street from my brother. I went to see him, taking my bro as protection, just in case.
"We had a wildly romantic weekend. It was as if we had known each other for ever. We had dinners, walks through the park, romantic kisses anywhere we could get away with it... But after only three days, I had to go back, and so we parted ways and went on with our separate lives. We saw each other once after just to kiss goodbye, but that was it.
"It wasn't easy to walk away, but I think I enjoyed the cinema feel of it more than anything. That being said, it's been years. Both of us are in happy relationships, so it turned out for the best. But that weekend was magical.” - UtreraBunny
It was an instant, visceral, full-body attraction.
"I was coming off of a few months in Africa and Europe, and one of the last legs of my journey was Budapest. I was solo and expected to do a lot of sight-seeing, but I was exhausted and wanted to spend my first night there relaxing in the hostel. I went out on the balcony for a smoke (I know, gross habit — kicking it) and saw someone already had the same idea.
"It was one of the only times I have experienced this, but it was an instant, visceral, full-body attraction. He was just about perfect: intelligent, considerate, funny. We walked around the city with a few beers until the small hours, and ended up sitting on a dock across from Buda Castle where we could see the lights flickering on the water and boats floating down the Danube. When we went back to the hostel, we cuddled and kissed and told each other secrets. He left me early in the morning (to catch his bus home to Germany) with a very sweet letter. We're still in close touch (4 months later), and have tentative plans to meet again in the next few months, but what a night! - wannabecanuck
I honestly felt like I was living in a movie.
"My birthday is in the summer, so I was going out a lot, yay 21! I ended up meeting a bartender and we hit it off right away. Hello, summer fling! I live in a beach town, so we went to the beach 3+ times a week. We would drink beer, play frisbee, lay out, play in the water, BBQ on the roof while watching the sunset. I honestly felt like I was living in a movie. We didn't have an end date ever planned, but when we got back to the swing of work, we just kind of parted ways. Funny how life works out though, I just ran into him and we are having dinner tonight. I might have another summer fling in my future." - anonymous
