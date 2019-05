Sexy Summer Fling Stories To Get You In The Mood For Summer Lovin'

"One of my most memorable summer flings was with a guy who had been with the same girl for 12 years. We met in France — we were both there to take language classes for the summer. He asked me for a cigarette, and we just started talking. 45 minutes into the conversation, we made a pact not to touch each other, ever. We knew that we wouldn't be able to stop ourselves if even just our hands brushed against each other."I was leaving in a week, so we spent the whole week not touching each other at all, and just wandering and talking till dawn. We both wanted to make sure we could spend as much as possible with each other, so we only slept a few hours each night. He had a hammock (he had traveled from Germany to France in a caravan), and I'd sleep in his hammock around dawn every day for a few hours, and he'd read to me as I slept. Then I'd wake up and make coffee and breakfast, while he slept for a few hours, then we'd resume falling in love, basically."So, the physical part isn't even the point, it is about finding that person and the circumstances within which it takes all of 30 minutes to build a bubble for the two of you. It doesn't let anything else in, just the experiences of the two people involved." - dem358