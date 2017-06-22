Everything You Need To Do This Summer, Starting Today

Summer. Is there any season more synonymous with fun? No, there is not. It is the season of less work and more fun, and now that it's here, we're going to make the most of it.
Our 100 Days of Summer is your warm-weather checklist. It includes all the usual suspects, of course: sun, sand, stone fruit. But summer is more than just one nice day after another. It's also a great time for new music, blockbuster movies, and — more so than ever — TV-show premieres.
So whether you want to go peak summer at the beach or binge-watch TV in air-conditioned bliss, below is everything you need to do between now and fall. Follow it closely, and you won't find yourself asking September's most dreaded question: Where did the summer go?
