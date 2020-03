5 Ways To Wear A Jumpsuit As Told By Paris Fashion Week

If fashion month is like a game of baseball (bear with us on this) and each main city is its own base, we've now rounded third in Milan and are barreling towards home plate: Paris Fashion Week . It's the final stop along this world series of runway shows and presentations, and one where you can definitely expect the style stars to come out swinging. We've ogled at a number of winning looks so far, from dainty little ladylike bags to a gradient of greens across the street style scene. But if we had to name a trend that's taking home the trophy this season, at least according to Paris, it would be the jumpsuit.