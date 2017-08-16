A Busty Girl Spills On Her Favorite Strapless Bras

But in reality, as a woman extremely well-endowed in the cleavage arena, I’ve encountered many limitations. Some strapless bras are stiffly shaped and seemingly spiked with Victorian era corset underwire that I feel breathless from ribcage constriction. Others, while at least forgiving enough to allow for proper respiration, ride down so often that you’re shimmying through your day fighting a losing battle against gravity. (Believe me, I would not wish upon my worst enemy a sweaty summer evening with a strapless bra slip-sliding down one’s torso as panic builds over the very real possibility of a public nip-slip.)