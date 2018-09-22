Last Halloween, season 2 of Stranger Things dropped on Netflix to much fanfare. Now, nearly a year after the show's sophomore installment, fans still have to wait months for new episodes of the sci-fi series, which will hit the streaming service in 2019.
These new episodes of the Hawkins-set series are still coming — even though you may not think so if you did a quick scan of your Twitter feed Friday. Reports have claimed that Stranger Things is effectively canceled — and they may be correct. So, what's going on?
While Netflix's series is moving forward, multiple reports state that the Stranger Things game, which was announced back in June by TechRadar, has been canceled.
The reason is an unfortunate one for many gamers. According to a Twitter post from Telltale Games, the studio is beginning a "majority studio closure" following "challenges." Per a report from Gamasutra, this means canceling all future projects, including its planned Stranger Things video game. Refinery29 has reached out to Telltale Games for comment.
Fans took to Twitter to express their disappointment:
As for the Netflix series, the show will go on — though we still don't know much about the third installment. Star David Harbour did, however, tease that fans can look forward to a different dynamic between his character, Chief Hopper, and Hopper's "daughter," Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), when the show returns.
"Their relationship is going to get far more complex, because, you know, things happen to girls and boys when they’re 13 and 14," Harbour told Variety. "A lot of changes go on in the body and in your social life, and I don’t think he’s going to handle watching her become a woman in front of his eyes very well. That’s a horrifying thing for him – maybe even more so than fighting inter-dimensional monsters."
The video game may be scrapped, but let's hope that Netflix keeps Stranger Things around for a long time.
