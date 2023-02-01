Aesthetic Travelers, Rejoice! Steamline Luggage Is Offering Up To 40% Off Its Stunning Suitcases and Accessories
Suitcases are, more often than not, a necessary evil at best. Sure, they store our clothes and the souvenirs we’ve made the misguided choice to bring home, but who’s actually eagerly posing with that clunky, anonymous piece of hard-sided luggage they tote from trip to trip the way they would with a prized purse?
Luckily, for those of us who want a suitcase that’s actually worth showing off, a favorite stylish luggage brand just launched one of its best sales ever. Steamline Luggage — creators of some of the cutest retro-inspired suitcases and travel accessories we've ever laid eyes on — has just announced discounts of up to 40% off some of its most popular styles.
We’re talking about everything from stylish hat boxes to stunning steamer-trunk-inspired rolling luggage that could easily pass as an antique.
The brand — which boasts a fanbase that includes celebs like Reese Witherspoon — even offers adorable botanical-inspired purses and vanity cases perfect for adding some je ne sais quoi to any travel outfit.
However, much like the vacations we’re already dreaming about, the Steamline Luggage deals are fleeting. These serious discounts are only available through February 14, but that’s still plenty of time to score one for yourself (or your Valentine).
