We can understand if socks wind up being an afterthought when you're getting dressed. They’re often out of sight — tucked inside shoes or up pant legs — and when they do appear, they’re typically attempting to be as inconspicuous as possible. But if the past few years of statement hosiery-and-shoe pairings on runways and trend dabblers have not yet nudged your sock drawer out of neutral territory, the slides ahead might just inspire you to explore new forms of knee-down self expression.
Along with Stance’s own breed of uncommon and unapologetically bold designs, we created five on-point outfits that put your feet, and also your ankles, first. Incorporating graphic designs, color, and varying fabrics, these socks make a big — but not distracting — difference in your whole look. Click ahead to officially welcome a not-so-new but certainly upgraded accessory into your fall wardrobe.
