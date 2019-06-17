Story from Shopping

If You're Not Familiar With Ssense, Their 70% Off Sale Is A Good Time To Get Acquainted

Emily Ruane
Photo: Courtesy of SSENSE.
The Canadian luxury e-tailer SSENSE (pronounced “essence”) is a quietly successful dark horse in the crowded e-commerce space. Founder Rami Atallah built the platform as a school project while studying to be an engineer and launched it formally in 2006. And ever since, the spare, minimally-designed online boutique has made a name for itself by mixing megawatt designer brands with cutting-edge streetwear labels — all of which is supported by premium editorial content curated by 032c editor Joerg Koch. (They recently interviewed GoT star Maisie Williams, legendary cult film director John Waters, and Rihanna’s stylist Mel Ottenberg.) We find ourselves on the site on weekly basis, browsing left-of-center standbys like Loewe, Maryam Nassir Zadeh, and MM6 alongside sporty go-tos (Adidas, Levi’s, and Vans) and special splurges from Gucci, Chloe, and Marni.
Advertisement
Therefore, when we were greeted with the news that their already-enticing sale section was breaking the 70% threshold today, we immediately started adding products to a fantasy cart that we had to share with our intrepid, deal-savvy shopping audience. Whether you’ve been eying that teeny-weeny Jacquemus coin purse, are ready to take the plunge on a bright Solid & Striped maillot, or looking to cap off your summer look with a pair of can’t-miss statement earrings, we can say with confidence that this sale will fill some of your summer wardrobe holes. Don’t forget that US customers are eligible for free shipping on orders over $200 — with this many steals to be had, that shouldn’t be a difficult number to hit.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
1 of 19
Shop This
INFO
MSGM
Orange Tie-dye Logo One-piece Swimsuit
$230.00$69.00
Related Stories
What To Buy From Net-A-Porter's Spring Sale
These Are The Best Deals Online This Week
2 of 19
Shop This
INFO
MM6 Maison Margiela
Black Patent Tote
$745.00$224.00
Advertisement
3 of 19
Shop This
INFO
Vetements
Grey & Red Reebok Edition Spike Runner 200...
$790.00$237.00
4 of 19
Shop This
INFO
Leigh Miller
Multicolor Long Gumdrop Earrings
$395.00$119.00
5 of 19
Shop This
INFO
Reebok
Black Classic Vector Bra
$30.00$18.00
6 of 19
Shop This
INFO
Ann Demeulemeester
White Cotton Shirt
$710.00$213.00
7 of 19
Shop This
INFO
Jacquemus
Yellow 'le Pitchou' Coin Pouch
$220.00$145.00
Advertisement
8 of 19
Shop This
INFO
Acne Studios
Pink Mustang Sunglasses
$320.00$96.00
9 of 19
Shop This
INFO
Mansur Gavriel
Blue Drawstring Bag
$495.00$257.00
10 of 19
Shop This
INFO
Loewe
Khaki Fisherman Jeans
$790.00$237.00
11 of 19
Shop This
INFO
Maryam Nassir Zadeh
Maribel Sandals
$520.00$281.00
12 of 19
Shop This
INFO
Solid and Striped
Black The Eniko Swimsuit
$170.00$51.00
Advertisement
13 of 19
Shop This
INFO
Loewe
White Loop Earrings
$490.00$147.00
14 of 19
Shop This
INFO
Molly Goddard
Black Flower T-shirt
$530.00$159.00
15 of 19
Shop This
INFO
Solid and Striped
'the Anne-marie' One-piece Swimsuit
$160.00$128.00
16 of 19
Shop This
INFO
Building Block
Ssense Exclusive Black & Transparent Pvc B...
$395.00$182.00
17 of 19
Shop This
INFO
Marine Serre
Ssense Exclusive Pink Tie-dye T-shirt
$195.00$94.00
18 of 19
Shop This
INFO
Levi's
Blue Wedgie Straight Jeans
$95.00$55.00
19 of 19
Shop This
INFO
Off-White
Pink Mini Flap Bag
$1000.00$380.00
Advertisement