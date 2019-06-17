The Canadian luxury e-tailer SSENSE (pronounced “essence”) is a quietly successful dark horse in the crowded e-commerce space. Founder Rami Atallah built the platform as a school project while studying to be an engineer and launched it formally in 2006. And ever since, the spare, minimally-designed online boutique has made a name for itself by mixing megawatt designer brands with cutting-edge streetwear labels — all of which is supported by premium editorial content curated by 032c editor Joerg Koch. (They recently interviewed GoT star Maisie Williams, legendary cult film director John Waters, and Rihanna’s stylist Mel Ottenberg.) We find ourselves on the site on weekly basis, browsing left-of-center standbys like Loewe, Maryam Nassir Zadeh, and MM6 alongside sporty go-tos (Adidas, Levi’s, and Vans) and special splurges from Gucci, Chloe, and Marni.
Advertisement
Therefore, when we were greeted with the news that their already-enticing sale section was breaking the 70% threshold today, we immediately started adding products to a fantasy cart that we had to share with our intrepid, deal-savvy shopping audience. Whether you’ve been eying that teeny-weeny Jacquemus coin purse, are ready to take the plunge on a bright Solid & Striped maillot, or looking to cap off your summer look with a pair of can’t-miss statement earrings, we can say with confidence that this sale will fill some of your summer wardrobe holes. Don’t forget that US customers are eligible for free shipping on orders over $200 — with this many steals to be had, that shouldn’t be a difficult number to hit.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
1 of 19
2 of 19
Advertisement
4 of 19
5 of 19
6 of 19
7 of 19
Advertisement
8 of 19
9 of 19
10 of 19
11 of 19
12 of 19
Advertisement
13 of 19
14 of 19
17 of 19
18 of 19
19 of 19
Advertisement