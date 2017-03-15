5 Work Outfits That Are Anything But Blah

During the winter months, there comes a time when it's too cold to really care about what we're wearing each day. You know, those moments where reaching for yet another hoodie-and-jeans combination, or that same black turtleneck, seems like the only option. Though it just snowed in New York City (and our beat-up snow boots are still on-duty) come spring (which, really, should only be weeks away), we're ready to get back on-track when it comes to putting together some pretty damn good outfits for the office.
Now that it's no longer pitch black in the early morning and the sun is starting to set later, let's make a pact to reintroduce some creativity into our daily repertoire. Since it's almost time to dust off those chunky heels and floral dresses, let's get the ideas flowing with these five totally un-boring work outfits ahead. We promise, there's a light at the end of this winter tunnel, and at it is a skirt-suit calling your name.