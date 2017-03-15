5 Work Outfits That Are Anything But Blah

During the winter months, there comes a time when it's too cold to really care about what we're wearing each day. You know, those moments where reaching for yet another hoodie-and-jeans combination, or that same black turtleneck, seems like the only option. Though it just snowed in New York City (and our beat-up snow boots are still on-duty) come spring (which, really, should only be weeks away), we're ready to get back on-track when it comes to putting together some pretty damn good outfits for the office.