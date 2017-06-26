Pro tip: Do not get dressed based on what the weather looks like outside your bedroom window. At least, not right now. Sporadic clear skies and shining sun are particularly deceiving — and dressing for their lies will only leave you disappointed and bitterly cold. With all these erratic temperature dips, it’s time to rethink your outerwear situation, because you’ll definitely need an extra layer until the weather decides to play nice.
Since our parkas and puffers are ready to stuffed towards the back of your closet, why not explore the plethora of lightweight jacket options, instead? A lightweight trench or padded bomber will keep you just warm enough during these in-between times. Click through for 20 spring jackets you’ll love. These picks are guaranteed to have more chill than the weather right now.