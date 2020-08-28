12 Spanking Paddles Our Bums Never Knew They Needed

Hold up. Are spanking paddles the Hufflepuff of kink? Harry Potter references forgiven (please?), we can’t help but feel like this classic BDSM tool has been pigeonholed as either something utterly silly or full sex dungeon-intense. Almost retro-goofy. Perhaps this cliché is a byproduct of all the sex scenes our adolescent brains were spoon-fed by TV and movies, in which the sexiest sexy sex time is either Oh So Romantic, or Oh So Serious. We say, lighten up. Sex is inherently weird, inviting our bodies to queef, grumble, sweat, and do a gazillion other Planet Earth things — so why not spank? Why not lean into it, and find new levity?
Perhaps your spanking fantasy is a laced leather riding crop. Maybe it screams 1970s sex queen chic, or is a wooden paddle you can discreetly store next to the grill tongs. There’s no one right way to spank — just establish your needs, boundaries, and communicate with your partner(s). From electric paddles to little leather riding crops, we’ve perused the web for the best paddles and spanking sex toys for every budget. BYOB (Bring Your Own Buttocks), and we’ll do the rest.
